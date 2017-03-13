Prosecutors charge Minnesota man with 5 child sex crimes
IAZ008>011-018-019-029-030-MNZ079-086>088-094>096-WIZ053>055-061- 120600- /O.CON.KARX.WS.A.0004.170312T2100Z-170314T0000Z/ Mitchell-Howard-Winneshiek-Allamakee-Floyd-Chickasaw-Fayette- Clayton-Wabasha-Dodge-Olmsted-Winona-Mower-Fillmore-Houston- Vernon-Crawford-Richland-Grant- Including the cities of Osage, Cresco, Decorah, Waukon, Charles City, New Hampton, Oelwein, Elkader, Wabasha, Dodge Center, Rochester, Winona, Austin, Preston, Caledonia, Viroqua, Prairie Du Chien, Richland Center, and Platteville 1009 AM CST Sat Mar 11 2017 ...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH MONDAY EVENING... * Snow is likely from Sunday afternoon through Monday evening. * Total snow accumulations of 6 to 8 inches are possible.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Post-Bulletin.
Add your comments below
Walker Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|tract 33,, the good ole days (Feb '07)
|Dec '16
|T Smith
|35
|Murder at Leech Lake in the 1970s (Oct '12)
|Nov '16
|wodness 2
|74
|Cass Lake Man Accused Of Shooting At Man, Child (Mar '10)
|Sep '16
|Midnitebis coming
|163
|Brainerd man drowns in Gull Lake (Jul '08)
|Jul '16
|Ginny
|29
|Who do you support for U.S. House in Minnesota ... (Oct '10)
|Jun '15
|Richard Vickerman
|17
|Indians feud over $2.4M loan (Feb '11)
|Apr '15
|Notamused
|3
|Positive housing trends seen in Cass County (Jan '13)
|Jan '13
|Derrick Monroe
|1
Find what you want!
Search Walker Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC