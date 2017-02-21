Eelpout Festival restriction on Leech...

Eelpout Festival restriction on Leech Lake in Walker, MN

Sheriff Tom Burch reports that the Leech Lake Walker Bay ice conditions and forecasted unseasonably warm temperatures have created a concern for public safety during the Eel Pout Festival, due to a large volume of vehicle and ice house traffic expected. Event and participant safety is our number one priority.

