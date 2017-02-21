Eelpout Festival restriction on Leech Lake in Walker, MN
Sheriff Tom Burch reports that the Leech Lake Walker Bay ice conditions and forecasted unseasonably warm temperatures have created a concern for public safety during the Eel Pout Festival, due to a large volume of vehicle and ice house traffic expected. Event and participant safety is our number one priority.
