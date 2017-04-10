Walhalla police investigating early m...

Walhalla police investigating early morning shooting

Walhalla police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired early Wednesday morning at an address on Scenic Drive. A victim told officers that he was robbed while having a discussion about fishing with two men who approached him in the area of 45th Avenue beach access, according to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

