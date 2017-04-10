Walhalla police investigating early morning shooting
Walhalla police are searching for a suspect after shots were fired early Wednesday morning at an address on Scenic Drive. A victim told officers that he was robbed while having a discussion about fishing with two men who approached him in the area of 45th Avenue beach access, according to a police report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.
Walhalla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Relocating to Salem (Mar '07)
|Mar 28
|Nick
|2
|Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca
|Mar '17
|Tony
|9
|Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman...
|Feb '17
|gwww
|17
|Clemson title
|Jan '17
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan '17
|TinyTT
|1
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Falchi
|10
|Review: Hair Expressions Styling Salon (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Kandi
|6
