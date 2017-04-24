Appalachian music lessons beginning soon
If you have ever wanted to learn how to play the guitar, banjo, fiddle or mandolin, now is the time to take the plunge. Enrollment is underway for the next session of the Appalachian Evening Music Program, which begins the week of May 8 at various locations.
