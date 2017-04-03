Deputies: Man charged with domestic violence after shot in midsection by woman during argument
Deputies say they were dispatched to an address on Oconee Creek Road near Walhalla on Wednesday after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies say they found Scott Duane Cooper laying on the floor of the residence with a gunshot wound to his midsection.
