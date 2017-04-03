Deputies: Man charged with domestic v...

Deputies: Man charged with domestic violence after shot in midsection by woman during argument

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: WMBF

Deputies say they were dispatched to an address on Oconee Creek Road near Walhalla on Wednesday after reports of a shooting. Upon arrival on the scene, deputies say they found Scott Duane Cooper laying on the floor of the residence with a gunshot wound to his midsection.

