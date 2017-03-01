S. Carolina law makes it tough to lower Confederate flags

In the aftermath of the racially motivated Charleston church slayings in 2015, the Confederate flag was removed from the South Carolina Statehouse during an elaborate nationally televised ceremony. Swedes are finding themselves puzzled by representations of their country in the U.S. after a prominent Fox News program featured a "Swedish defense and national security advisor" who's unknown to the country's... Swedes are finding themselves puzzled by representations of their country in the U.S. after a prominent Fox News program featured a "Swedish defense and national security advisor" who's unknown to the country's military and foreign-affairs officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.