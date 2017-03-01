S. Carolina law makes it tough to low...

S. Carolina law makes it tough to lower Confederate flags

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Feb 26 Read more: News9 Oklahoma City

In the aftermath of the racially motivated Charleston church slayings in 2015, the Confederate flag was removed from the South Carolina Statehouse during an elaborate nationally televised ceremony. Swedes are finding themselves puzzled by representations of their country in the U.S. after a prominent Fox News program featured a "Swedish defense and national security advisor" who's unknown to the country's... Swedes are finding themselves puzzled by representations of their country in the U.S. after a prominent Fox News program featured a "Swedish defense and national security advisor" who's unknown to the country's military and foreign-affairs officials.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News9 Oklahoma City.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Walhalla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb 7 gwww 17
Clemson title Jan '17 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Falchi 10
Hostess at FATZ Nov '16 Georgia 8
Review: Hair Expressions Styling Salon (Apr '15) Nov '16 Kandi 6
Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca Nov '16 Pat 8
See all Walhalla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Walhalla Forum Now

Walhalla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Walhalla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Walhalla, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,843

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC