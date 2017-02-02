Confederate Flag To Fly Again In SC Town

10 hrs ago Read more: FITSNews

The Confederate flag will fly once again from a public square in the South Carolina town of Walhalla after local leaders concluded they lacked the statutory authority to take it down. According to sources familiar with the situation, the flag will be returned to its former position of prominence next to a Confederate memorial on Walhalla's Main Street as soon as this Saturday.

