Confederate flag going back up in Sou...

Confederate flag going back up in South Carolina

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 3 Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Luther Lyle had maintained the memorial in Walhalla for years and had replaced the Confederate flag with a South Carolina flag in 2015, about the time the Confederate flag was taken down from the Statehouse following the Charleston church shootings. Lyle said there was only one complaint then.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Walhalla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump ban blocked, spokesman says Iranian woman... Feb 7 gwww 17
Clemson title Jan '17 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan '17 TinyTT 1
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Falchi 10
Hostess at FATZ Nov '16 Georgia 8
Review: Hair Expressions Styling Salon (Apr '15) Nov '16 Kandi 6
Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca Nov '16 Pat 8
See all Walhalla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Walhalla Forum Now

Walhalla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Walhalla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Walhalla, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,170 • Total comments across all topics: 279,241,834

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC