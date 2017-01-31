Walhalla SC Confederate Flag Removal ...

Walhalla SC Confederate Flag Removal Challenged

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: FITSNews

On the heels of a resounding victory in York County, S.C., supporters of the Confederate flag are pushing to restore the controversial banner to another location from whence it previously flew. Allow us to set the stage: Walhalla, S.C. is a town of roughly 3,800 people situated in Oconee County in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains.

Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Walhalla Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Clemson title Jan 14 Honestly 4
Big Game tonight Jan 9 TinyTT 1
Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13) Dec '16 Falchi 10
Hostess at FATZ Nov '16 Georgia 8
Review: Hair Expressions Styling Salon (Apr '15) Nov '16 Kandi 6
Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca Nov '16 Pat 8
News In Your Backyard: Stumphouse Tunnel Park a cool... (Jul '16) Nov '16 Roger 6
See all Walhalla Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Walhalla Forum Now

Walhalla Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Walhalla Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Iraq
  4. Wall Street
  5. Syria
 

Walhalla, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,656 • Total comments across all topics: 278,441,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC