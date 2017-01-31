Walhalla SC Confederate Flag Removal Challenged
On the heels of a resounding victory in York County, S.C., supporters of the Confederate flag are pushing to restore the controversial banner to another location from whence it previously flew. Allow us to set the stage: Walhalla, S.C. is a town of roughly 3,800 people situated in Oconee County in the foothills of the Blue Ridge mountains.
Start the conversation, or Read more at FITSNews.
Add your comments below
Walhalla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clemson title
|Jan 14
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec '16
|Falchi
|10
|Hostess at FATZ
|Nov '16
|Georgia
|8
|Review: Hair Expressions Styling Salon (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Kandi
|6
|Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca
|Nov '16
|Pat
|8
|In Your Backyard: Stumphouse Tunnel Park a cool... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Roger
|6
Find what you want!
Search Walhalla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC