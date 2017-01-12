Dr. Franklin Young, Jr - Ninety Six
Franklin Alden Young, Jr., Ph.D., 78, resident of 122 S. Cambridge St., husband of Carolyn Herron Young, died Saturday, January, 15, 2017 at Wesley Commons in Greenwood. Born in Harrisburg, PA, March 14, 1938, he was a son of the late Franklin A. Young, Sr. and Elizabeth Catterton Young.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Walhalla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Clemson title
|Sat
|Honestly
|4
|Big Game tonight
|Jan 9
|TinyTT
|1
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec 18
|Falchi
|10
|Hostess at FATZ
|Nov '16
|Georgia
|8
|Review: Hair Expressions Styling Salon (Apr '15)
|Nov '16
|Kandi
|6
|Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca
|Nov '16
|Pat
|8
|In Your Backyard: Stumphouse Tunnel Park a cool... (Jul '16)
|Nov '16
|Roger
|6
Find what you want!
Search Walhalla Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC