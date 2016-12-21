Register now for Appalachian music lessons -
If you have ever wanted to learn how to play the guitar, banjo, fiddle or mandolin, now is the time to take the plunge. Enrollment is underway for the next session of the Appalachian Evening Music Program, which begins the week of Dec. 12 at various locations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pickens Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Walhalla Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Burt Reynolds Sighting! And maybe Johnny Knoxvi... (Oct '13)
|Dec 18
|Falchi
|10
|Hostess at FATZ
|Nov 26
|Georgia
|8
|Review: Hair Expressions Styling Salon (Apr '15)
|Nov 25
|Kandi
|6
|Ladyboy at drive through Hardee's seneca
|Nov 25
|Pat
|8
|In Your Backyard: Stumphouse Tunnel Park a cool...
|Nov '16
|Roger
|6
|Classifieds
|Sep '16
|Timothy Steven Slade
|1
|Roadside botanizing trip is Aug. 10 -
|Aug '16
|Hector
|1
Find what you want!
Search Walhalla Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC