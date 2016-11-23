Deputies: IL man arrested in Oconee Co. after accused of waving firearm at victims
Deputies said 33-year-old Joshua Huskins of Hampshire, IL was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center around 10:36 p.m. yesterday. According to reports, a deputy responded to a business parking lot on Sandifer Boulevard in Walhalla just before 7 p.m. after receiving reports of an altercation involving a firearm.
