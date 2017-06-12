Runaway driver arrested after two car crash Thursday, June 15
A two vehicle crash at a Hillsdale County intersection injured four persons Wednesday night and led to the arrest of one of the drivers who tried to make a run for it as he was wanted on warrants for child support and violating his probation. He also had a suspended driver's license.
