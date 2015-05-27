Elderly Waldron man killed in Hillsdale County far...
The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Department said deputies were dispatched to the 6,400 block of Burt Road in Ransom Township around 7:15 p.m. They learned that 84-year old Clyde Town was driving his Case International loader tractor when it appeared that he got too close to a ravine and struck a wash out with the right front tire of his machine. It caused the tractor to roll over and down the ravine, pinning Town and causing the fatal injuries.
