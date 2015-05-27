Elderly Waldron man killed in Hillsda...

Elderly Waldron man killed in Hillsdale County far...

May 27, 2015

The Hillsdale County Sheriff's Department said deputies were dispatched to the 6,400 block of Burt Road in Ransom Township around 7:15 p.m. They learned that 84-year old Clyde Town was driving his Case International loader tractor when it appeared that he got too close to a ravine and struck a wash out with the right front tire of his machine. It caused the tractor to roll over and down the ravine, pinning Town and causing the fatal injuries.

Waldron, MI

