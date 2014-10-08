City property sale on November ballot...

City property sale on November ballot in Davison is part of downtown development plan

Oct 8, 2014

A November ballot proposal to sell public property on the city's south end is just one piece of a larger puzzle to connect sections of land for a multitude of uses, including residential and commercial areas. The proposal is asking voters, "Shall the City of Davison be granted the authority to sell City owned real property commonly known as 124 S. Main St. and including ingress, egress and associated parking areas?" The small lot is vacant, with trees lining one boundary and Big Acre store on another, with an open southeast corner occupied by a slab of pavement.

