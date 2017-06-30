Maryland Child Porn Suspect Appeared on Reality Show
The Maryland middle school aide and track coach accused of assaulting young boys and making child pornography was an aspiring fashion stylist who appeared on a reality TV show, a college classmate and six other people who knew him say. Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, was a contestant on the CBS show "The Job."
