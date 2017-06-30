Maryland Child Porn Suspect Appeared ...

Maryland Child Porn Suspect Appeared on Reality Show

1 hr ago Read more: NBC Washington

The Maryland middle school aide and track coach accused of assaulting young boys and making child pornography was an aspiring fashion stylist who appeared on a reality TV show, a college classmate and six other people who knew him say. Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, was a contestant on the CBS show "The Job."

