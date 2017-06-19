Nutter wins on the Chesapeake Bay
Michael B. Nutter of La Plata, Maryland won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Maryland Division tournament, held June 3rd on the Chesapeake Bay. Running out of Anchor Boats Marina in North East, Maryland, Michael caught five bass weighing 20.46 pounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at American Bass Anglers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waldorf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May '17
|jo mama
|293
|Md. authorities search for person who shot, wou...
|May '17
|dab
|1
|Traffic Noise (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Happy
|2
|Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|jfrank
|44
|Landover Mall (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Wall-E
|13
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|gangs (May '15)
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waldorf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC