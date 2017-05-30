Drs. Kathleen Waldorf and Rachel Streu Appear on TLC's Skin Tight in May

TLC is a channel known for sharing inspiring stories of people overcoming setbacks and obstacles to a better life, and its show about body transformation through skin removal surgery, Skin Tight , is no different. Kathleen Waldorf, MD, FACS, and Dr. Rachel Streu, MD -- both practicing plastic surgery in Portland, OR , at The Waldorf Center -- recently appeared on the show as the doctors who helped massive-weight-loss patient Mary Maxwell take another step toward revealing her slimmed-down look.

