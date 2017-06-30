A kinder, gentler sound for digital audio - CNET
The BorderPatrol Digital to Analogue Converter's lovely sound may not be accurate, but that's why I like it. As you can see from the picture, there's a vacuum tube lurking in there, but the tube doesn't amplify the signal -- it's used in the BorderPatrol's power supply.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waldorf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May '17
|jo mama
|293
|Md. authorities search for person who shot, wou...
|May '17
|dab
|1
|Traffic Noise (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Happy
|2
|Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|jfrank
|44
|Landover Mall (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Wall-E
|13
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|gangs (May '15)
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|3
Find what you want!
Search Waldorf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC