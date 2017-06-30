A kinder, gentler sound for digital a...

A kinder, gentler sound for digital audio - CNET

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Jun 10 Read more: CNET News.com

The BorderPatrol Digital to Analogue Converter's lovely sound may not be accurate, but that's why I like it. As you can see from the picture, there's a vacuum tube lurking in there, but the tube doesn't amplify the signal -- it's used in the BorderPatrol's power supply.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CNET News.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waldorf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) May '17 jo mama 293
News Md. authorities search for person who shot, wou... May '17 dab 1
Traffic Noise (Apr '16) Apr '17 Happy 2
Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11) Mar '17 jfrank 44
Landover Mall (May '06) Dec '16 Wall-E 13
Pomfret Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
gangs (May '15) Nov '16 LEWIS 3
See all Waldorf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waldorf Forum Now

Waldorf Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waldorf Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Waldorf, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,615 • Total comments across all topics: 282,211,480

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC