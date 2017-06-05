Troncatti Wins on the Potomac River

Wednesday May 17 Read more: American Bass Anglers

Richard Troncatti II won the American Bass Anglers Ram Truck Open Series Maryland tournament, held on may 13th on the Potomac River. Running out of Smallwood State park near Marbury the Hagerstown maryland angler caught five bass weighing 19.12 pounds.

