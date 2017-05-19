Six suspects arrested in Charles County homicide
Two women and four men were arrested and charged in connection with the murder of a 35-year-old Waldorf, Md., man. The Charles County Sheriff's Office said Samuel Keith Gemeny was shot and killed Tuesday in the 3400 block of Promenade Place in Waldorf by people authorities said he knew.
