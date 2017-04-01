Murder suspects held without bond
A Prince George's County judge yesterday ordered that two men be held without bond in connection with the June 10 slaying of a couple whose bodies were dumped in Accokeek after a botched carjacking in neighboring Fort Washington. Circuit Court Judge Gerard Devlin issued the order naming Eric Thomas, 22, and Aaron Hollingsworth, 18. Both are charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Michael Patten, 29, of Waldorf, Md., and Lea Anne Brown, 24, a Navy petty officer stationed at Fort Myer.
Waldorf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|May 16
|jo mama
|293
|Md. authorities search for person who shot, wou...
|May 14
|dab
|1
|Traffic Noise (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Happy
|2
|Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|jfrank
|44
|Landover Mall (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Wall-E
|13
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|gangs (May '15)
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|3
