Murder suspects held without bond

A Prince George's County judge yesterday ordered that two men be held without bond in connection with the June 10 slaying of a couple whose bodies were dumped in Accokeek after a botched carjacking in neighboring Fort Washington. Circuit Court Judge Gerard Devlin issued the order naming Eric Thomas, 22, and Aaron Hollingsworth, 18. Both are charged with first-degree murder in the deaths of Michael Patten, 29, of Waldorf, Md., and Lea Anne Brown, 24, a Navy petty officer stationed at Fort Myer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Times.