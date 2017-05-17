Md. authorities search for person who shot, wounded cat new
There are 1 comment on the WTOP-FM Washington story from Wednesday May 10, titled Md. authorities search for person who shot, wounded cat new. In it, WTOP-FM Washington reports that:
Charles County authorities want to know who shot a woman's pet cat in the leg. The 3-year-old tabby's leg had to be amputated.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
#1 Sunday May 14
dab
