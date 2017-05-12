Man, 36, killed in crash in Upper Marlboro, Md.
A 36-year-old Waldorf, Md., man died after a crash along U.S. Route 301 in Upper Marlboro, authorities said. The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Wednesday when Crews was driving a 2006 Honda Civic along U.S. Route 301 near Black Stone Avenue when it crashed into the side of a 2011 Lexus GS 350.
