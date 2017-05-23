Eyewitness Shares Account Of Fatal Pe...

Eyewitness Shares Account Of Fatal Pedestrian Accident

1 hr ago Read more: The Dispatch

A man who performed lifesaving efforts on a pedestrian killed along Coastal Highway during last weekend's Cruisin' Ocean City event described the scene of the fatal accident. Ocean City Police Department officers and EMS personnel responded to the scene of a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred near the intersection of 45th Street and Coastal Highway at 2:24 a.m. Sunday.

