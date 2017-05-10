Ex-Officer, Mother Get Life in Slaying at Md. McDonald's
A former Maryland police officer and his mother were sentenced to life in prison for the double shooting in a McDonald's parking lot that killed a 25-year-old man and injured his pregnant wife, who was involved in a custody dispute with the police officer. The evening of May 20, 2015, the victims, Robert and Krystal Mange, drove from Virginia to the Rock N Roll McDonald's in Waldorf to pick up her two young children from their father, former Prince George's County Police Officer Richard Conway, 28. Instead, at about 5:45 p.m., Conway's mother, 53-year-old Caroline Conway got into their car and held the Manges at gunpoint with her son's service weapon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.
Add your comments below
Waldorf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Traffic Noise (Apr '16)
|Apr '17
|Happy
|2
|Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11)
|Mar '17
|jfrank
|44
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Landover Mall (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Wall-E
|13
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|gangs (May '15)
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|3
|NSA sex for 55+ Ladies 55-75 (Nov '16)
|Nov '16
|Dexterdeb
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waldorf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC