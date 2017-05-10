Ex-Officer, Mother Get Life in Slaying at Md. McDonald's

A former Maryland police officer and his mother were sentenced to life in prison for the double shooting in a McDonald's parking lot that killed a 25-year-old man and injured his pregnant wife, who was involved in a custody dispute with the police officer. The evening of May 20, 2015, the victims, Robert and Krystal Mange, drove from Virginia to the Rock N Roll McDonald's in Waldorf to pick up her two young children from their father, former Prince George's County Police Officer Richard Conway, 28. Instead, at about 5:45 p.m., Conway's mother, 53-year-old Caroline Conway got into their car and held the Manges at gunpoint with her son's service weapon.

