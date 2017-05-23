23-year-old pedestrian struck and kil...

23-year-old pedestrian struck and killed at 45th Street in Ocean City

Sunday May 21

Ocean City Police Department is currently investigating a fatal pedestrian collision that occurred on Sunday, May 21, 2017, at 2:24 a.m. near the intersection of 45th Street and Coastal Highway. We are told the pedestrian was 23-year-old James R. Ednie, of Kelton, PA, and was crossing Coastal Highway near the intersection of 45th Street and Coastal Highway.

