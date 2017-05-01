The villainous route of an assassin i...

The villainous route of an assassin is a popular Discover D.C. destination

John Wilkes Booth escape route tour guide Dave Taylor shows a history buff the Virginia shore of the Potomac River where Booth crossed in April 1865 while attempting to flee following the assassination of President Abraham Lincoln. A bus tour features points of interest on the escape route including southern Maryland's Surratt House and Museum and the Dr. Samuel Mudd House.

