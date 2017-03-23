Toddler, man killed in domestic incid...

Toddler, man killed in domestic incident in Waldorf

At least four people were shot in a domestic incident in Waldorf on Thursday evening, the Charles County sheriff's office said, including a toddler who was killed. The shooting took place in the 3300 block of Westdale Court, the sheriff's office said around 9:20 p.m. At least four people were shot.

