PM Hotel Group Adds Three Management Contracts

Read more: Hotel Business

PM Hotel Group has added three new third-party management agreements in February. The hotels include the 100-room Hampton Inn Waldorf in Waldorf, MD; the 160-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Washington D.C. Convention Center; and the 217-room Hotel du Pont, a Preferred Hotel, in Wilmington, DE.

