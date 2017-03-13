PM Hotel Group Adds Three Management Contracts
PM Hotel Group has added three new third-party management agreements in February. The hotels include the 100-room Hampton Inn Waldorf in Waldorf, MD; the 160-room Homewood Suites by Hilton Washington D.C. Convention Center; and the 217-room Hotel du Pont, a Preferred Hotel, in Wilmington, DE.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hotel Business.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waldorf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11)
|Feb 28
|jaykay
|43
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Landover Mall (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Wall-E
|13
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|gangs (May '15)
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|3
|NSA sex for 55+ Ladies 55-75
|Nov '16
|Dexterdeb
|1
|Traffic Noise (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Desperate for Quiet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waldorf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC