new Woman killed, 2 children injured when car veers off Charles Co.

Saturday Mar 4

A woman is dead after her car veered off the road and hit a tree in Waldorf, Maryland, on Friday evening, Maryland State police said. Akeema Perry, 25, of La Plata, Maryland, was driving south on U.S. Route 301 north of Gillespie Circle at 5:40 p.m. when her car left the roadway, hit the curb, became airborne and struck a tree on the driver's side, police said in a news release.

