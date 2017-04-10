new Toddler, man killed in Charles Co...

new Toddler, man killed in Charles Co. shooting; 2 others in hospital

Thursday Mar 23

A young girl and a man are dead after a shooting Thursday night in Waldorf, Maryland. Two other people have been airlifted to an area hospital.

