new Driver dies after losing control, hitting tree in Md.
A driver was killed after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a tree late Friday night in Waldorf, Maryland, police said. The 18-year-old man was driving a Honda south on St. Peters Church Road when he came to a curve and lost control of the car, Charles County police said in a news release.
