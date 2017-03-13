new Driver dies after losing control,...

new Driver dies after losing control, hitting tree in Md.

Saturday Mar 4 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

A driver was killed after losing control of his vehicle and hitting a tree late Friday night in Waldorf, Maryland, police said. The 18-year-old man was driving a Honda south on St. Peters Church Road when he came to a curve and lost control of the car, Charles County police said in a news release.

Waldorf, MD

