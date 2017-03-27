Jamaican man - in murder-suicide tragedy in Maryland
A Jamaican man living in Maryland killed his two daughters, and critically wounded his wife before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide. Dead are 37-year-old Carlton Goodwin, his four-year-old daughter Laila and her sister, 17-year-old Lashelle.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gleaner.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waldorf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11)
|Mar 25
|jfrank
|44
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Landover Mall (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Wall-E
|13
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|gangs (May '15)
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|3
|NSA sex for 55+ Ladies 55-75
|Nov '16
|Dexterdeb
|1
|Traffic Noise (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Desperate for Quiet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waldorf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC