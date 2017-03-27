Jamaican man - in murder-suicide trag...

Jamaican man - in murder-suicide tragedy in Maryland

A Jamaican man living in Maryland killed his two daughters, and critically wounded his wife before turning the gun on himself in an apparent murder-suicide. Dead are 37-year-old Carlton Goodwin, his four-year-old daughter Laila and her sister, 17-year-old Lashelle.

