Good Charlotte Signs Worldwide Deal With UTA
GOOD CHARLOTTE has signed with UTA for worldwide representation. The band is managed by members BENJI and JOEL MADDEN's company, MDDN.
Start the conversation, or Read more at AllAccess.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waldorf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11)
|Feb 28
|jaykay
|43
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Feb '17
|Fred Berg
|292
|Landover Mall (May '06)
|Dec '16
|Wall-E
|13
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|gangs (May '15)
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|3
|NSA sex for 55+ Ladies 55-75
|Nov '16
|Dexterdeb
|1
|Traffic Noise (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Desperate for Quiet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waldorf Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC