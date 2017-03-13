Job Description Are you an experience Digital Print Operator with recent experience operating Xeikon, IBM InfoPrint or OCE Continuous Feed Digital Printer? If so, Semper international has immediate Full-Time, 1st Shift opening for an experience Digital Print Operator for a site location in Waldorf, MD. Requirements: - ... login now to view full job description Job Details Primary Skill: Digital Press Digital Press Operator Posted: Thursday, March 16, 2017 Location: Waldorf, Maryland Country: United States Salary Range: $15 - $20 Type of Work: Direct Hire Work Shift : 1st Shift You can apply for this position online using Printworkers.com online resume and application process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Package Printing.