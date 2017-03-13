Digital Print Operator

Job Description Are you an experience Digital Print Operator with recent experience operating Xeikon, IBM InfoPrint or OCE Continuous Feed Digital Printer? If so, Semper international has immediate Full-Time, 1st Shift opening for an experience Digital Print Operator for a site location in Waldorf, MD. Requirements: - ... login now to view full job description Job Details Primary Skill: Digital Press Digital Press Operator Posted: Thursday, March 16, 2017 Location: Waldorf, Maryland Country: United States Salary Range: $15 - $20 Type of Work: Direct Hire Work Shift : 1st Shift You can apply for this position online using Printworkers.com online resume and application process.

