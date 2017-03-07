A Md. officer seemed to blame two tee...

A Md. officer seemed to blame two teens for their deaths in a car crash. Hea s been suspended.

Read more: Watertown Daily Times

A Maryland law enforcement officer has been suspended after a comment he posted on his personal Facebook page about teenagers who were killed last week in a crash. The officer with the Charles County Sheriff's Office wrote “F - - 'em, shouldn't have been driving that fast.” The comment was reported to administrators by the public and other employees in the department.

