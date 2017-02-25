Thunderstorms bring 'fierce' hail and punishing gusts to Southern Maryland

Hailstones fell so thick and fast in Southern Maryland on Saturday afternoon that the noise they made as they struck the roof of a sports complex became not a rattle but a full-throated roar. So intense was the constant clatter of the hailstones that it was difficult to hear people speak, said Lisa Langrell, who was inside the 90,000-square-foot Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, Md.

