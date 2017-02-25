Thunderstorms bring 'fierce' hail and...

Thunderstorms bring 'fierce' hail and punishing gusts to Southern Maryland

Saturday Feb 25 Read more: The Washington Post

Hailstones fell so thick and fast in Southern Maryland on Saturday afternoon that the noise they made as they struck the roof of a sports complex became not a rattle but a full-throated roar. So intense was the constant clatter of the hailstones that it was difficult to hear people speak, said Lisa Langrell, who was inside the 90,000-square-foot Capital Clubhouse in Waldorf, Md.

Waldorf, MD

