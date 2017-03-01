Suspect Found in Recent Charles County Shooting
Miaquita Gray was shot and killed Feb. 4 in the parking lot of a Beer 4 U store in Charles County, Maryland. Anthony Dangelo Wilkins, 33, was wanted after he pulled a gun in a parking lot firing multiple rounds, killing Miaquita Gray and wounding another man, police said.
