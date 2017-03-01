NSASP Hosts First COMREL of 2017 in W...

NSASP Hosts First COMREL of 2017 in Waldorf

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Feb 16 Read more: DC Military

Capt. James Beene, commanding officer of the Naval Ordnance Safety and Security Activity , discusses his command's unique and critical mission within the Navy during the Naval Support Activity South Potomac Community Relations Council meeting Feb. 9 in Waldorf, Md. Bennett Wilson, regional diversification manager from the Office of Military and Federal Affairs at the Maryland Department of Commerce, briefs the COMREL Council about opportunities for the state to diversify its economy during the Naval Support Activity South Potomac Community Relations Council on Feb. 9 in Waldorf, Md.

Start the conversation, or Read more at DC Military.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waldorf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11) Feb 28 jaykay 43
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Feb 3 Fred Berg 292
Landover Mall (May '06) Dec '16 Wall-E 13
Pomfret Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
gangs (May '15) Nov '16 LEWIS 3
NSA sex for 55+ Ladies 55-75 Nov '16 Dexterdeb 1
Traffic Noise (Apr '16) Apr '16 Desperate for Quiet 1
See all Waldorf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waldorf Forum Now

Waldorf Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waldorf Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Pakistan
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
 

Waldorf, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,950 • Total comments across all topics: 279,310,108

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC