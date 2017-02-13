Mike "Yes Indeed" Reed Slated to Fight on Lomachenko-Sosa Card
Junior welterweight prospect Mike "Yes Indeed" Reed will take on Reyes Sanchez on the undercard of an April 8 show featuring junior-lightweight titleholder Vasyl Lomachenko against contender Jason Sosa in the main event. Reed hails from Waldorf, Maryland, and has fought in and outside of D.C. on several occasions.
