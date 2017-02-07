Community Bank of the Chesapeake Supports Bonnie Barrett for United...

WALDORF, Md., Feb. 07, 2017 -- Community Bank of the Chesapeakes Market Manager for Calvert County, Bonnie Barrett, is running for the 2017 United Way of Calvert County Mardi Gras Queen. United Way of Calvert County hosts its annual Mardi Gras fundraising gala to benefit their Community Impact Fund.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Game Developer.