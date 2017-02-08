new Police: Son arrested following fa...

new Police: Son arrested following fathera s death in Charles Co.

Saturday Jan 28 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

A 66-year-old man was found dead in his Waldorf, Maryland, home Friday and police have named his 22-year-old son as a suspect, the Charles County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. When officers entered a house in the 5400 block of Topsmelt Court around 5 p.m. for a welfare check, they found Carlton Bell Sr. dead with "obvious signs of trauma," police said.

