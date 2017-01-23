Man found dead in the woods in Waldor...

Man found dead in the woods in Waldorf, Md., identified

Monday Jan 23

Police were called to the 16900 block of Mattawoman Lane at around 3 p.m. on Saturday after a woman spotted a man lying in the woods, according to Prince George's County Police. When officers arrived, they found Gonzalez-Mejia suffering from trauma to his body and pronounced him dead on the scene.

Comments made yesterday: 31,993 • Total comments across all topics: 278,580,506

