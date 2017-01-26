JESCO Inc. Breaks Ground on New Facility in Maryland

JESCO Incorporated, a John Deere construction equipment dealer in four states throughout the northeast, broke ground on its newest facility in Waldorf, MD on Nov. 28, 2016 JESCO Incorporated , a John Deere construction equipment dealer in four states throughout the northeast, broke ground on its newest facility in Waldorf, Md., on Nov. 28, 2016. Located at 9B Industrial Park Circle, the new site is strategically located to serve the southern Maryland and the greater Washington, D.C. area.

