Convicted killer gets life in prison for Waldorf slaying

A man already serving a 45-year prison sentence for killing a cab driver has been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of another slaying. Charles County State's Attorney Tony Covington says 22-year-old Joshua Mebane was sentenced Friday to two consecutive life sentences plus 20 years in prison.

