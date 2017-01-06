Community Bank of the Chesapeake Wraps Up Sixth Annual Holiday Food & Toy Drive

From Left to Right: Todd L. Capitani, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, James F. DiMisa, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, James M. Burke, President, Chief Risk Officer, Christy M. Lombardi, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Gregory C. Cockerham, Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer, Amber Culver, Human Resources Specialist, Community Bank of the Chesapeake. WALDORF, Md., Jan. 06, 2017 -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake wrapped up their sixth annual Holiday Food & Toy Drive as they presented the Southern Maryland and Fredericksburg Food Bank with over 890 pounds of food.

