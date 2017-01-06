Community Bank of the Chesapeake Wrap...

Community Bank of the Chesapeake Wraps Up Sixth Annual Holiday Food & Toy Drive

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: GlobeNewswire

From Left to Right: Todd L. Capitani, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, James F. DiMisa, Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer, James M. Burke, President, Chief Risk Officer, Christy M. Lombardi, Executive Vice President, Chief Administrative Officer, Gregory C. Cockerham, Executive Vice President, Chief Lending Officer, Amber Culver, Human Resources Specialist, Community Bank of the Chesapeake. WALDORF, Md., Jan. 06, 2017 -- Community Bank of the Chesapeake wrapped up their sixth annual Holiday Food & Toy Drive as they presented the Southern Maryland and Fredericksburg Food Bank with over 890 pounds of food.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waldorf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Jan 1 CCGuy 291
Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11) Dec 19 Zman 41
Landover Mall (May '06) Dec 10 Wall-E 13
Pomfret Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
gangs (May '15) Nov '16 LEWIS 3
NSA sex for 55+ Ladies 55-75 Nov '16 Dexterdeb 1
Traffic Noise (Apr '16) Apr '16 Desperate for Quiet 1
See all Waldorf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waldorf Forum Now

Waldorf Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waldorf Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wikileaks
 

Waldorf, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,121 • Total comments across all topics: 277,663,594

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC