new Hospital employee in DC arrested for sexually assaulting patient
An emergency room technician at United Medical Center, in Southeast D.C., has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman who was receiving treatment at the hospital. D.C. police said Premarcos Simon, 51, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a patient, during the course of treatment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Add your comments below
Waldorf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11)
|Dec 19
|Zman
|41
|Landover Mall (May '06)
|Dec 10
|Wall-E
|13
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Nov 28
|u a dumb ass
|289
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|gangs (May '15)
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|3
|NSA sex for 55+ Ladies 55-75
|Nov '16
|Dexterdeb
|1
|Traffic Noise (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Desperate for Quiet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waldorf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC