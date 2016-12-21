new Hospital employee in DC arrested ...

new Hospital employee in DC arrested for sexually assaulting patient

Wednesday Dec 7 Read more: WTOP-FM Washington

An emergency room technician at United Medical Center, in Southeast D.C., has been arrested and charged with sexually assaulting a woman who was receiving treatment at the hospital. D.C. police said Premarcos Simon, 51, of Waldorf, Maryland, was arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a patient, during the course of treatment.

