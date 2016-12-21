Ex-Officer's Mother Guilty in Slaying at Md. McDonald's
The shooting was the result of a child custody dispute between a woman and Caroline Conway's son, a former police officer. A jury convicted a former Maryland police officer's mother in a double shooting in a McDonald's parking lot that killed a 25-year-old man and injured his pregnant wife, who was involved in a custody dispute with the police officer.
