Ex-Officer's Mother Guilty in Slaying...

Ex-Officer's Mother Guilty in Slaying at Md. McDonald's

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Dec 20 Read more: NBC Washington

The shooting was the result of a child custody dispute between a woman and Caroline Conway's son, a former police officer. A jury convicted a former Maryland police officer's mother in a double shooting in a McDonald's parking lot that killed a 25-year-old man and injured his pregnant wife, who was involved in a custody dispute with the police officer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Washington.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waldorf Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11) Dec 19 Zman 41
Landover Mall (May '06) Dec 10 Wall-E 13
News Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06) Nov 28 u a dumb ass 289
Pomfret Music Thread (May '12) Nov '16 Musikologist 20
gangs (May '15) Nov '16 LEWIS 3
NSA sex for 55+ Ladies 55-75 Nov '16 Dexterdeb 1
Traffic Noise (Apr '16) Apr '16 Desperate for Quiet 1
See all Waldorf Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waldorf Forum Now

Waldorf Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waldorf Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Waldorf, MD

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,395 • Total comments across all topics: 277,303,642

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC