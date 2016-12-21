Escrow-free home loans open new options to buyers
If you've got a home mortgage, you probably also have an escrow or impound -- a savings account incorporated into your monthly payment and managed by your loan servicer so that your annual property tax and hazard insurance bills get paid on time. Most lenders require them and will only allow a waiver if you pay a higher interest rate or a fee.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Herald.
Add your comments below
Waldorf Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Evergreen Disposal Svc (Mar '11)
|Dec 19
|Zman
|41
|Landover Mall (May '06)
|Dec 10
|Wall-E
|13
|Waldorf, The Ghetto? (Jun '06)
|Nov '16
|u a dumb ass
|289
|Pomfret Music Thread (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Musikologist
|20
|gangs (May '15)
|Nov '16
|LEWIS
|3
|NSA sex for 55+ Ladies 55-75
|Nov '16
|Dexterdeb
|1
|Traffic Noise (Apr '16)
|Apr '16
|Desperate for Quiet
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waldorf Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC